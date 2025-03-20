Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth $33,617,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $81.12 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

