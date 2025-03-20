Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $95.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

