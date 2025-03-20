Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Employers worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 300.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 27.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Employers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of Employers stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.21. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,812.20. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

