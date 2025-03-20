Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 39,958 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $9,201,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 25,769.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 0.84. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $26,816.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,409,562.88. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 112,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

