Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 26,530 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FL shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

NYSE:FL opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

