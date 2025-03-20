Condor Capital Management Sells 751 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,504,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162,764 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

SPG stock opened at $164.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.25 and a one year high of $190.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

