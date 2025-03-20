Condor Capital Management Sells 413 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,038,000. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.