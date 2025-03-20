Condor Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Generac by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $133.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.81 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

