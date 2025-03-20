Condor Capital Management Has $19.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.