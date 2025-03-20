Condor Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 525,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,603 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after buying an additional 334,597 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

