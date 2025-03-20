Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.