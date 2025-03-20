Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

