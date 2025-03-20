Comparing Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Spruce Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Spruce Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $93,398.90 billion 0.00 -$3.86 billion $2.00 3.77 Spruce Power $77.58 million 0.61 -$65.83 million ($5.06) -0.50

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Korea Electric Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Korea Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 4.03% 9.64% 1.53% Spruce Power -121.98% -23.98% -5.48%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

