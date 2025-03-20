Comparing Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 13.44% 7.66% 4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.02 billion 1.30 $407.17 million $2.69 9.98

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, meaning that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Riverdale Oil and Gas and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil 1 9 3 0 2.15

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $35.31, indicating a potential upside of 31.57%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

