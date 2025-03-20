Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,535 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,332,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,559 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $955.11 and its 200 day moving average is $854.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

