Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,021 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of SEA worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SE. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Trading Up 1.1 %

SE stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 1.61.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

