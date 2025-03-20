Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $48.92 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $48,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $855.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $906.85 and a 200-day moving average of $908.67. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $989.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

