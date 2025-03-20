Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.50 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

