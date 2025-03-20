Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of F5 worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,187,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $701,825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,090,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in F5 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,101,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total value of $1,022,025.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock worth $4,965,150. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $270.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

