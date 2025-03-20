Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

