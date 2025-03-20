Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.96% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

