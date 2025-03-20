Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

