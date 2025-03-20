Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.68 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

