Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 93,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

