Comedian (BAN) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Comedian (BAN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Comedian has a total market cap of $55.99 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Comedian token can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,441.28 or 1.00161864 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,375.65 or 1.00084923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Profile

Comedian’s launch date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian.

Buying and Selling Comedian

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.05921962 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $31,820,428.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comedian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Comedian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

