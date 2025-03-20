Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Trading Down 21.6% – What’s Next?

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258.20 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 270.80 ($3.52). 125,087,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,586% from the average session volume of 4,656,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.40 ($4.49).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.28. The company has a market cap of £412.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 5,000 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,732.93). 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

