Citigroup Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $405.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $343.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $532.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

