Citigroup Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $8.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 95,398 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.