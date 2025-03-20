Citigroup Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $46.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,653,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

