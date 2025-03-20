Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Announces Earnings Results

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 10,724.78%.

Cibus Stock Down 7.6 %

CBUS traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04. Cibus has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cibus stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Cibus worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cibus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

