Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4.38 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after buying an additional 135,874 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

