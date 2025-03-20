Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,150.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,935,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 1,849,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,987,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 248,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

