Chris Koopmans Sells 6,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Koopmans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.