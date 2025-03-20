Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Chord Energy worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 718,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Chord Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 85,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

