Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 529,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,184 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $76,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 404.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 93.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,225,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 199,148 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Chevron stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

