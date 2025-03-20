Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.12.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

EXE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,764,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,611. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.