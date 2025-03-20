Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.73 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.
About Check-Cap
