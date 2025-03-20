Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
