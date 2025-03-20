Certus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Certus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,598,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,943 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 236,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,691,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $568.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $496.30 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

