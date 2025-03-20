Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $279.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.53 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

