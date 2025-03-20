Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $274.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.