Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Celestica were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 5.3 %

Celestica stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. The trade was a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

