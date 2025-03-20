Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $217.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.