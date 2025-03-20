Cato (NYSE:CATO) Releases Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.
Cato Price Performance
Shares of Cato stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Cato has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
Cato Company Profile
