Casino Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate casinos and gambling facilities, often extending their offerings to hospitality, entertainment, and leisure services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the gaming industry, which can be subject to regulatory changes and economic cycles, potentially leading to high volatility in performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.47. The company had a trading volume of 659,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.46. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,072.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 2,131,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.51. 1,386,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More