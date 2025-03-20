Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2028 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
