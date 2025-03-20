Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

