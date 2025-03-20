Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,506,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,572,000 after acquiring an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,387,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,488,000 after acquiring an additional 280,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,664,000 after acquiring an additional 159,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

