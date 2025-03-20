Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 173,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 112,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

