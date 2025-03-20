CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Up 20% – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Trading Up 20.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.
CanAsia Energy Company Profile
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
